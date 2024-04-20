Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.