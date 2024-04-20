Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,976. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

