Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.25.

Shares of CW opened at $250.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $261.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

