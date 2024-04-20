Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Underperform Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.52.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON

Onsemi Price Performance

ON opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 321,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,276,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,353,000 after acquiring an additional 868,203 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.