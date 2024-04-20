Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WYNN. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.43.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.