Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $11.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $244,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,015,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,281,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock worth $467,383 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

