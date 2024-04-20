Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
