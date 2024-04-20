Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

