Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

