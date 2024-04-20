Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $23.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.