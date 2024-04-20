D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 9th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $142.19 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 7.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

