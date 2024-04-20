Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $122.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

