Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

