Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,163.27.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,187.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,192.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,046.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $741.74 and a 12-month high of $1,248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

