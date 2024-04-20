Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,249 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $134,558,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $270.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

