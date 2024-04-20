Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 414,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $60.96 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

