Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

