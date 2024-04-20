Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $92.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

