Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 458 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $155.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $161.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

