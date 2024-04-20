Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after buying an additional 1,190,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock worth $974,765,696. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.33 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.10.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

