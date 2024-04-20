Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $66,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 217,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.88. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

