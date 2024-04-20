Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,632 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American International Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after acquiring an additional 408,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

