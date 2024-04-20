Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Raised by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $136.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

