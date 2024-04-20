Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Dell Technologies has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

NYSE DELL opened at $114.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $136.16. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 255.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,294,000 after buying an additional 2,329,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 296.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after buying an additional 1,797,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

