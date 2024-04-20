SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

