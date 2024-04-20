Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE ETO opened at $23.64 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

