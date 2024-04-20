Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE ETO opened at $23.64 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.