Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
EXG stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.17.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.