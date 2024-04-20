Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

EXG stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,869,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,415,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after buying an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 100,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,033,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 122,533 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

