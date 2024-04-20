Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,015 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SJW Group by 1,196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SJW Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SJW Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $54.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.37 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.93%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

