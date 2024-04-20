FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $434.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

