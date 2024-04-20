Federated Hermes Inc. Has $43.98 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 315,568 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $43,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Matador Resources stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

