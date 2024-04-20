PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.83 and last traded at $63.12. 1,962,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,525,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

