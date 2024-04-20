Federated Hermes Inc. Has $49.68 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,122 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $49,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $544.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

