Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 421,865 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 449.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $52,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HDV opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

