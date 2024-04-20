Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,596 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $51,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Barclays started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.