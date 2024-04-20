Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $55,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.19.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Articles

