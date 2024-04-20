Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 322,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.