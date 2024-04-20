Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 145.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hologic were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

