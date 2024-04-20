Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $69.52 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4473 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

