Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $366.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

