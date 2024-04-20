Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $213.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

