Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $427.88 and last traded at $427.52. Approximately 14,788,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 45,188,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.84.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.60 and its 200 day moving average is $407.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
