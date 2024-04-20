Jaume Pons Sells 50,000 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $780 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.58. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 494,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,090,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

