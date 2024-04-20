Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 5,448 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,750 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,497 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $29,793.74.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71.

JOBY stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

