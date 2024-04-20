Moffett Nathanson Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $93.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Moffett Nathanson from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.40.

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

