The PNC Financial Services Group’s (PNC) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.63.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after buying an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

