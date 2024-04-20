Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moderna were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 36.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Moderna by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $101.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $144.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

