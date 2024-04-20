Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

MOH opened at $367.52 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.95.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

