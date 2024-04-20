Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,957 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

RTX opened at $101.57 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $103.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

