Ninety One UK Ltd Has $373.60 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 528,892 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $373,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,344,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 572,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.