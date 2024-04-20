NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $762.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $844.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.