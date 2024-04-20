Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $16.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 132.16% and a negative net margin of 448.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,350 shares of company stock worth $1,077,886 in the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

