Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73,909 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $3,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. Onsemi has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.